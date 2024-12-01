Bad Sign: Top UNC Football Commit Checks Out Title Contender
About the same time that the UNC football team was busy preventing NC State players from planting the Wolfpack flag at midfield following the rival's dramatic 35-30 win in Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening, marking the final game of recently fired head coach Mack Brown's career, the Tar Heels' premier 2025 recruiting pledge was taking in a considerably happier atmosphere elsewhere.
East Forsyth High School (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker, who has been committed to North Carolina since June 2023, toured Happy Valley via his Penn State visit this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound four-star was on hand in Beaver Stadium to watch the No. 4-ranked Nittany Lions notch a 44-7 victory over Maryland and improve to 11-1 this season.
Afterward, Baker appeared to be all smiles while chatting with Penn State head coach James Franklin on the field:
The UNC football program, still without a leader in place, is already down to only 10 prizes in the 2025 cycle following a handful of decommitments in recent weeks. The collection ranks No. 78 in the country and last among the 17 ACC programs, per 247Sports.
Baker is one of two four-stars in the Tar Heel haul. And at No. 81 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, he's the highest-ranked piece.
As things stand, if Bryce Baker flips to Penn State, UNC would drop to No. 90 overall.
