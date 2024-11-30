All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Falls Short in Battle for Two-Sport Phenom

The UNC basketball and football recruiters were a finalist for Kendre Harrison, but their dual efforts came up empty.

Given the gridiron shakeup in Chapel Hill this week with Mack Brown's replacement remaining up in the air, any hope the Tar Heels still had in the Kendre Harrison sweepstakes was likely up to fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis & Co.'s pursuit of the five-star tight end doubling as a top-tier four-star forward on the hardwood.

But on Saturday afternoon, Harrison announced his verbal commitment to Oregon. So, the Reidsville High School (N.C.) junior will head across the country the season after next, and he intends to play football and basketball for the Ducks.

Harrison, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound bruiser with elite speed for his size and innate instincts no matter the surface of play, ranks No. 9 overall, No. 1 among tight ends, and No. 2 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Football Composite. He checks in at No. 48 overall in the cycle as a basketball prospect, No. 2 in North Carolina.

He received a UNC football offer years ago and checked out the Tar Heels in person on countless occasions. Back in the summer, Harrison added a UNC basketball offer while on campus for camp with the football program.

Plus, he included the Tar Heels among his six finalists, along with Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, and Penn State.

For now, five undecided prospects remain on the 2026 UNC basketball wishlist.

As for the 2026 UNC football radar, well, there's no coach in place. Until there is, all gridiron recruiting efforts are in limbo.

