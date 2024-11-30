UNC Basketball Falls Short in Battle for Two-Sport Phenom

Kendre Harrison has committed to the University of Oregon, according to his Instagram page.



“I plan on playing both sports at Oregon,” Harrison told ESPN.



He is the No.1 Tight End in the ESPN 300 for the class of 2026. https://t.co/upD1vdmBWY



He is a Top 10 PF in the ESPN 60… pic.twitter.com/IS2P7qd82p