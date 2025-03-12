Another Big Late Addition to 2025 UNC Football Class
Teammate to this week's 2026 UNC football defensive line prize in 300-pound three-star David Jackson III, Our Lady of Good Counsel High School (Md.) senior offensive tackle Eidan Buchanan also visited the Tar Heels last week.
And late Tuesday night, the 6-foot-8, 335-pound Buchanan confirmed his commitment flip from West Virginia to Bill Belichick & Co.
Buchanan, a consensus three-star prospect, signed with the Mountaineers back in December. But he was granted a release due to the coaching change in Morgantown.
He checks in at No. 1,376 overall, No. 99 at his position, and No. 40 among Maryland preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Last summer, after verbally committing to West Virginia in April, Buchanan also took official visits Rutgers and Maryland. He racked up 18 offers in his recruitment.
By putting his UNC football pledge in ink this week, Buchanan officially became the 29th addition to the Tar Heel haul. Despite the shakeup following Mack Brown's firing in late November, Belichick's 2025 recruiting collection is now up to No. 41 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 9 in the ACC.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.