Bill Belichick Making Moves for Former UNC Football Recruiting Prize
Reidsville High School (N.C.) edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes committed to the UNC football program in early September. However, the 6-foot-6, 235-pound four-star prospect backed out of that decision following Mack Brown's firing in late November.
Now, he's still considering the Tar Heels. In fact, Griffin-Haynes was in Chapel Hill for a visit with first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff on Wednesday.
And the coveted talent, boasting over 40 offers in his recruitment, included the Tar Heels in the top 11 he announced earlier this week. The other finalists are NC State, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Miami, Florida, Notre Dame, Florida State, Ohio State, and LSU.
As things stand, Zavion Griffin-Haynes has locked in only two official visits: to Georgia the first weekend of June and to Florida the following weekend.
He stacks up at No. 225 overall, No. 20 among edge rushers, and No. 14 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Meanwhile, Bill Belichick and his cohorts have already reeled in seven 2026 pledges, enjoying the nation's No. 21-ranked class in the cycle, per 247Sports.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.