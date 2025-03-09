All Tar Heels

UNC Football Recruiting Efforts Yield Another 2026 Commit

Among the UNC football targets in attendance for the Tar Heel basketball rivalry bout versus Duke was eventual pledge David Jackson III.

Matt Giles

UNC football head coach Bill Belichick
UNC football head coach Bill Belichick / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School (Md.) junior defensive lineman David Jackson III toured the UNC football program this weekend. His stay included a seat in the Dean E. Smith Center for the UNC basketball team's 82-69 home loss to archrival Duke on Saturday night.

And as of Sunday morning, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound three-star is committed to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.

Jackson currently checks in at No. 87 among defensive linemen in the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports, and No. 19 in Maryland. He also held offers from Toledo, Marshall, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Elon, Akron, Delaware, Liberty, Tulane, Buffalo, South Florida, and Miami.

He became the eighth UNC football recruiting prize on the 2026 trail. And David Jackson III, now slated to return to Chapel Hill for an official visit the third weekend of June, is the collection's first addition on the defensive line.

As things stand, Belichick & Co.'s 2026 Tar Heel haul stacks up at No. 25 overall in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 7 in the ACC.

