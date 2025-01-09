All Tar Heels

Bill Belichick Makes Former UNC Football Commit Feel Like Top Priority

UNC football was Zavion Griffin-Haynes' program of choice for a few months.

Matt Giles

UNC football head coach Bill Belichick
UNC football head coach Bill Belichick / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
After visiting the Tar Heels in early September, Rolesville High School (N.C.) junior edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes committed to then-UNC football head coach Mack Brown. But soon after the program parted ways with the 73-year-old in late November, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound four-star backed out his pledge.

Perhaps Griffin-Haynes will eventually recommit to playing his college ball in Chapel Hill. After all, there's no doubt new Tar Heel head coach and six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick is keen on the idea.

Belichick visited Griffin-Haynes at his school earlier this week. And it sounds like the 72-year-old made quite the impression on the coveted prospect.

"It makes me feel like a priority," he explained to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman about the check-in from Belichick.

Evidently, Zavion Griffin-Haynes appreciated Belichick's insight and pitch.

"He was telling me stuff coaches never told me," the explosive defender noted to Spiegelman, "showing me stuff about my game and just telling me stuff about the NFL and the program's come-up."

Griffin-Haynes ranks No. 121 overall, No. 11 among edge rushers, and No. 9 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He holds over 30 offers, including a few more this week alone in Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Maryland.

Meanwhile, he has scheduled visits to Florida State and Notre Dame later this month.

