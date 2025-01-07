UNC Football: Bill Belichick Falls to Gamecocks for Premier RB
Former junior college athlete and two-year Utah State running back Rahsul Faison officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18 with one year of eligibility remaining. And on Monday, the four-star talent was in Chapel Hill for an official visit with first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
Also on Monday, Faison included the Tar Heels among his final six, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide, UCLA Bruins, UCF Knights, Florida State Seminoles, and South Carolina Gamecocks.
But on Tuesday evening, just as Faison was wrapping up his official visit with the South Carolina coaches, On3 national transfer portal reporter Hayes Fawcett reported that the 5-foot-11, 200-pound elusive speedster from Connecticut has committed to the Gamecocks.
Faison, a mere two-star JUCO prospect two years ago, now ranks No. 60 overall and No. 4 among running backs in the transfer portal, per 247Sports. As a senior this season, he racked 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns on only 198 carries, adding 22 receptions for 99 yards.
Meanwhile, the first UNC football transfer collection under Bill Belichick's command contains 12 additions, highlighted by one four-star prospect in former Washington linebacker Khmori House. The Tar Heel haul checks in at No. 33 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 4 in the ACC.
