UNC Football Staff Lands Formidable In-State Talent
UNC football landed its 12th transfer prize of the Bill Belichick era via the commitment from former East Carolina and Maryland defensive back Gavin Gibson on Monday. The 6-foot, 185-pound North Carolina product will arrive in Chapel Hill with one year of eligibility remaining.
Gibson's decision to join the Tar Heels for the first season of Belichick's reign came after he checked out the program on an official visit over the weekend.
Between his two seasons at Maryland after emerging as a three-star recruit at Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C., Gavin Gibson logged 22 outings, tallying 32 tackles, four for a loss, one sack, and three pass breakups.
In his lone ECU campaign this go-round, he played 13 games, including the Pirates' Military Bowl win over NC State. Gibson finished the year with 52 tackles, seven for a loss, and three interceptions, including one returned for a score, plus three pass breakups and one forced fumble.
He's the second member of the 2024 Pirates roster to commit to the UNC football coaches, joining defensive lineman CJ Mims. And Gibson is the first Tar Heel transfer pickup in the secondary this cycle.
Appearing as a three-star prospect in the eyes of 247Sports, Gibson currently ranks No. 544 overall and No. 47 among safeties in the transfer portal.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.