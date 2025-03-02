UNC Football Advances to Next Round for Top-Four Wide Receiver
As of Saturday night, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff are among the top 12 for Miami Northwestern High School (Fla.) junior wide receiver Calvin Russell. He has racked up over 50 offers in his recruitment.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Russell, a consensus four-star prospect, is also still considering Michigan, Miami, Syracuse, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, LSU, Southern Cal, Alabama, and Florida State.
Calvin Russell currently stacks up at No. 33 overall, No. 4 among wide receivers, and No. 3 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Last season, the towering target helped power Miami Northwestern to a state title while hauling in 39 receptions for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the UNC football recruiting team enjoys seven composite three-star verbal pledges on the 2026 trail. They comprise the No. 20-ranked collection in the cycle, according to 247Sports, No. 4 in the ACC.
Thus far, Belichick and his Tar Heels have yet to reel in a 2026 wide receiver.
