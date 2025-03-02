All Tar Heels

UNC Football Advances to Next Round for Top-Four Wide Receiver

Coveted recruit Calvin Russell has pitted the UNC football program against an impressive list of fellow remaining contenders.

Matt Giles

UNC football recruiting target Calvin Russell
UNC football recruiting target Calvin Russell / Chet Peterman / Special to The Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

As of Saturday night, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff are among the top 12 for Miami Northwestern High School (Fla.) junior wide receiver Calvin Russell. He has racked up over 50 offers in his recruitment.

ALSO READ: Huge Texas Prep Looking Forward to UNC Tour

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Russell, a consensus four-star prospect, is also still considering Michigan, Miami, Syracuse, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, LSU, Southern Cal, Alabama, and Florida State.

Calvin Russell currently stacks up at No. 33 overall, No. 4 among wide receivers, and No. 3 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Last season, the towering target helped power Miami Northwestern to a state title while hauling in 39 receptions for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the UNC football recruiting team enjoys seven composite three-star verbal pledges on the 2026 trail. They comprise the No. 20-ranked collection in the cycle, according to 247Sports, No. 4 in the ACC.

Thus far, Belichick and his Tar Heels have yet to reel in a 2026 wide receiver.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Trying to Flip Four-Star Georgia Pledge

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football and basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football