All Tar Heels

UNC Football Newcomer Perfects Trick Kick in Practice Facility

The 2025 UNC football roster includes a big-leg kicker in Jaffer Murphy.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

UNC football will hold 15 spring practices, three per week for five weeks, kicking off on Tuesday and ending on April 12. Ahead of that slate, a new kicker in Chapel Hill, Jaffer Murphy, advertised his skills via a trick-kick clip from inside the program's practice facility.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Advance to Next Round for Top-Four Wide Receiver

Check out the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Murphy, a former soccer player at Drake and Florida Gulf Coast who committed to the Tar Heels in mid-January following his move to the football field for the Division II Lake Erie Storm, pulling off what he dubbed a "Rainbow Around the World 40-Yard FG":

Last season, his first on the gridiron, Murphy connected on 13 of 21 field goal attempts, earning all-region and all-conference honors. His makes featured four from over 50 yards out, including one 60-yarder against the wind.

Murphy, a contender to kick field goals for first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels next season, was born in Liberia but adopted as a child and raised in Iowa.

ALSO READ: Huge Texas Prep Jake Johnson Looking Forward to UNC Tour

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football