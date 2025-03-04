UNC Football Newcomer Perfects Trick Kick in Practice Facility
UNC football will hold 15 spring practices, three per week for five weeks, kicking off on Tuesday and ending on April 12. Ahead of that slate, a new kicker in Chapel Hill, Jaffer Murphy, advertised his skills via a trick-kick clip from inside the program's practice facility.
Check out the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Murphy, a former soccer player at Drake and Florida Gulf Coast who committed to the Tar Heels in mid-January following his move to the football field for the Division II Lake Erie Storm, pulling off what he dubbed a "Rainbow Around the World 40-Yard FG":
Last season, his first on the gridiron, Murphy connected on 13 of 21 field goal attempts, earning all-region and all-conference honors. His makes featured four from over 50 yards out, including one 60-yarder against the wind.
Murphy, a contender to kick field goals for first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels next season, was born in Liberia but adopted as a child and raised in Iowa.
