Who is Bill Belichick’s Assistant Coach Manny Miles?
The UNC football program and Bill Belichick have tons of eyes on them since Belichick's hiring, and will only continue to become brighter throughout the season — one game meaning more than the last, and for the sake of the fans — a change in the win column, maybe reaching more than six unlike the 2024 season under former head coach Mack Brown.
Those bright lights also become bigger for the everyone else involved in the program, and offensive assistant Manny Miles is one of those people.
Below is a little bit about Miles' coaching experiences and history with the program up until now, written on GoHeels:
"Manny Miles joined the Carolina football staff as an offensive quality control coach in March of 2023 before transitioning to a graduate assistant role prior to the season. Miles came to Chapel Hill after spending three seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas St., working on the offensive side of the ball.
A-State’s offense finished the 2021 season ranked 11th in the nation in passing offense (313.9 ypg) and averaged nearly 400 yards total offense per game to rank fourth in the Sun Belt Conference. The Red Wolves put up over 500 yards in a game four times, including 680 against Memphis for the fourth most in school history.
His first season saw the program rank second in the nation in passing offense (364.4 ypg) and averaged 488.9 yards of total offense that was not only the 14th highest in the country, but also the second best in school history.
The Red Wolves’ prolific passing offense put up 39 touchdowns, which broke both the school and Sun Belt Conference records. The offense averaged 6.3 yards per play for the second-highest mark ever by an A-State team and average 32.9 points per game to rank 35th in FBS.
Miles went to A-State after spending the 2019 season as a quarterback for the Kansas Jayhawks. A graduate transfer to Kansas, Miles saw action in five games, completing 9-of-17 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
A Baton Rouge, La. Native, Miles went to Kansas after four seasons at North Carolina. He finished his career with the Tar Heels completing 3-of-5 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown."
In the end, the Tar Heels will need all hands on deck to rewrite the narrative analysts, fans, and other schools believe about them today, and instead become a create an environment that stands at the top of the college football scene.
