Bill Belichick Puts International Flair in UNC Football Haul
Rabun-Gap Nacoochee School (Ga.) defensive tackle Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala backed out of his pledge to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Tuesday. And on Saturday afternoon, without having ever visited the Tar Heels, the 6-foot-2, 317-pound three-star announced his commitment to the UNC football program.
ALSO READ: Add Aziah Johnson to New UNC Head Coach's Early Wins
He revealed his decision to suit up for first-year UNC head coach Bill Belichick via the following post on social media:
The 19-year-old Nwabuisi-Ezeala, born and raised in Munich, Germany, before heading to America for his prep campaign, racked up 45 tackles and five sacks as a high school senior this season en route to landing All-State honors and helping Rabun-Gap Nacoochee compile a 13-1 overall record and state title. He has also seen action on the offensive line.
Nwabuisi-Ezeala, who is the younger brother of former Baltimore Raves preseason fullback Chris Ezeala, checks in at No. 1,507 overall, No. 166 among defensive lineman, and No. 169 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Now, Bill Belichick & Co.'s first UNC football recruiting class contains 10 prizes. It ranked No. 91 in the country and last among ACC teams prior to Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala's commitment.
Although it's still far from stacking up near the top of the conference, the 2025 Tar Heel haul includes one of the nation's premier quarterback prospects in East Forsyth High School (N.C.) four-star Bryce Baker, sitting No. 80 overall in the cycle.
ALSO READ: UNC Transfer Commit Shares Childhood Photo in Smith Center
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.