UNC Football: Add Aziah Johnson to Early Bill Belichick Wins
Following a five-prize effort on Thursday, now-second-week UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his cohorts waited until dusk to reel in their day's first transfer addition and the ninth overall for the new staff. The latest pledge is Michigan State redshirt freshman wide receiver Aziah Johnson, who entered the portal two weeks ago and is now set to arrive in Chapel Hill with three years of eligibility remaining.
Johnson's camp informed CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz of his commitment to the Tar Heels early Friday evening.
Last year, the 6-foot, 175-pound slick route runner logged three outings but didn't record a reception.
This season, he tallied 16 catches for 276 yards and two touchdowns across his 12 appearances for a Spartans squad that finished 5-7 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten action.
Aziah Johnson is a former three-star prep out of Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., where he checked in at No. 927 overall and No. 26 among Virginia prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, listed as an athlete at the time.
Now, Johnson is the first wide receiver to join Bill Belichick & Co.'s rapidly growing Tar Heel transfer haul for the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach's first season on the throne in Kenan Stadium.
