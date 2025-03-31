All Tar Heels

Bill Belichick Spends Time With Big 2026 UNC Football Target

The UNC football head coach checked in with elite defender Dereon Albert during his visit last week.

Matt Giles

UNC football head coach Bill Belichick
UNC football head coach Bill Belichick / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Many coaching staffs around the country have been welcoming potential prospects on campus in recent weeks, letting them get a feel for how a spring practice may go on their unofficial visits. And it seems that UNC football head coach Bill Belichick is making sure to spend some one-on-one time with Tar Heel recruiting targets while they’re in town.

ALSO READ: Georgia Prep Schedules UNC Visit Ahead of List Drop

Last week, Jackson Academy (Miss.) three-star defensive lineman Dereon Albert shared the following photo to his social media account, showing him and Belichick side by side in the UNC football offices:

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound bruiser noted his enjoyment from his unofficial visit and expressed his eagerness to get back on campus at a later date.

Albert currently stacks up at No. 672 nationally and No. 66 among defensive lineman on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He holds dozens of offers, including a number of SEC programs, such as Auburn, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.

At this juncture, the UNC football staff boasts pledges from eight prospects in the 2026 class.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Host Premier Defensive End on Unofficial Visit

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football