Bill Belichick Spends Time With Big 2026 UNC Football Target
Many coaching staffs around the country have been welcoming potential prospects on campus in recent weeks, letting them get a feel for how a spring practice may go on their unofficial visits. And it seems that UNC football head coach Bill Belichick is making sure to spend some one-on-one time with Tar Heel recruiting targets while they’re in town.
Last week, Jackson Academy (Miss.) three-star defensive lineman Dereon Albert shared the following photo to his social media account, showing him and Belichick side by side in the UNC football offices:
The 6-foot-2, 305-pound bruiser noted his enjoyment from his unofficial visit and expressed his eagerness to get back on campus at a later date.
Albert currently stacks up at No. 672 nationally and No. 66 among defensive lineman on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He holds dozens of offers, including a number of SEC programs, such as Auburn, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.
At this juncture, the UNC football staff boasts pledges from eight prospects in the 2026 class.
