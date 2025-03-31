Georgia Prep Schedules UNC Football Visit Ahead of List Drop
As UNC football players look to fight for spots and earn playing time during spring practices for the 2025-26 season, the Tar Heel staff is turning some of its focus toward heating up on the 2026 recruiting trail, in what will be head coach Bill Belichick’s first full recruiting cycle with the program.
So far, Belichick has impressed in his transition to the college ranks. And it seems the potential options for the Tar Heels grow by the day.
This past week, Carver High School (Ga.) wide receiver and UNC football recruiting target Kei’Maurii Miles announced that he has locked in an official visit date with the Tar Heels. It's scheduled for the end of May, with the dates being announced via a post on his social media:
Miles, who is not ranked on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, recently stopped by Chapel Hill on an unofficial visit and later announced that he would be dropping his top 5 schools in the coming weeks.
Given the timing of his official visit in a little over two months, it feels safe to assume that the Tar Heels will end up on that list.
UNC football boasts pledges from eight players in the 2026 class. The collection stacks up at No. 26 nationally and No. 7 in the ACC, per 247Sports.
