All Tar Heels

Georgia Prep Schedules UNC Football Visit Ahead of List Drop

UNC football recruiting prospect Kei’Maurii Miles will check out the Tar Heels again in about two months.

Matt Giles

UNC football recruiting target Kei'Maurii Miles
UNC football recruiting target Kei'Maurii Miles / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

As UNC football players look to fight for spots and earn playing time during spring practices for the 2025-26 season, the Tar Heel staff is turning some of its focus toward heating up on the 2026 recruiting trail, in what will be head coach Bill Belichick’s first full recruiting cycle with the program.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Host Premier Defensive End on Unofficial Visit

So far, Belichick has impressed in his transition to the college ranks. And it seems the potential options for the Tar Heels grow by the day.

This past week, Carver High School (Ga.) wide receiver and UNC football recruiting target Kei’Maurii Miles announced that he has locked in an official visit date with the Tar Heels. It's scheduled for the end of May, with the dates being announced via a post on his social media:

Miles, who is not ranked on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, recently stopped by Chapel Hill on an unofficial visit and later announced that he would be dropping his top 5 schools in the coming weeks.

Given the timing of his official visit in a little over two months, it feels safe to assume that the Tar Heels will end up on that list.

UNC football boasts pledges from eight players in the 2026 class. The collection stacks up at No. 26 nationally and No. 7 in the ACC, per 247Sports.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football