Brother of UNC Football Transfer Addition Commits to Tar Heels
Junipero Serra High School (Calif.) wide receiver Skylar Robinson became the first 2027 UNC football recruiting prize with his announced commitment to first-year Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick and the staff in Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon.
Robinson's UNC football offer, one of over a dozen in the speedster's recruitment, arrived on Wednesday. It came as no surprise in light of the fact that his brother, former Washington Huskies wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr., revealed his transfer to the Tar Heels just a few weeks ago.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Skylar Robinson, who also plays cornerback for Junipero Serra, confirmed his pledge to Belichick & Co. via the following post on social media:
"I've witnessed them building something truly special," Robinson told On3's Steve Wiltfong, "and for them to want me to be a part of that is an honor."
Meanwhile, the UNC football staff boasts four early commits on the 2026 recruiting trail, ranking No. 32 in the cycle, per On3, and No. 7 in the ACC.
