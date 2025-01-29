UNC Football: Bill Belichick Conducts In-Home Visit With Top-Ranked QB
It's no surprise that first-year UNC football leader and former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick is setting his sights high when it comes to pursuing potential Tar Heel signal-callers.
Case in point, the 72-year-old was in Tennessee on Monday for an in-home visit with Nashville Christian School five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior posted the following picture from Belichick's stay:
Curtis stacks up at No. 4 overall, No. 1 among quarterbacks, and No. 1 in Tennessee on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. As one might expect given his lofty ranking, he has already compiled over three dozen offers.
Initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, Jared Curtis backed out of that pledge in October.
However, he still hasn't ruled out Georgia as a possible landing spot. In fact, as On3's Hayes Fawcett recently reported, it's one of three programs that Curtis plans to check out on an official visit in June. The other two are the Oregon Ducks and South Carolina Gamecocks.
Although Curtis revealed a final six of Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, and Ohio State earlier this month, it's safe to assume he remains open to adding the UNC football program to that list. Perhaps the Tar Heels will also end up on his visit slate.
