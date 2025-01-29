All Tar Heels

UNC Football: Bill Belichick Conducts In-Home Visit With Top-Ranked QB

Former Georgia pledge Jared Curtis is now at or near the center of the 2026 UNC football recruiting radar.

Matt Giles

UNC football recruiting target Jared Curtis
UNC football recruiting target Jared Curtis / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's no surprise that first-year UNC football leader and former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick is setting his sights high when it comes to pursuing potential Tar Heel signal-callers.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Land Among Finalists for Four-Star Florida Safety

Case in point, the 72-year-old was in Tennessee on Monday for an in-home visit with Nashville Christian School five-star quarterback Jared Curtis. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior posted the following picture from Belichick's stay:

Curtis stacks up at No. 4 overall, No. 1 among quarterbacks, and No. 1 in Tennessee on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. As one might expect given his lofty ranking, he has already compiled over three dozen offers.

Initially committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, Jared Curtis backed out of that pledge in October.

However, he still hasn't ruled out Georgia as a possible landing spot. In fact, as On3's Hayes Fawcett recently reported, it's one of three programs that Curtis plans to check out on an official visit in June. The other two are the Oregon Ducks and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Although Curtis revealed a final six of Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Alabama, Auburn, and Ohio State earlier this month, it's safe to assume he remains open to adding the UNC football program to that list. Perhaps the Tar Heels will also end up on his visit slate.

ALSO READ: Tar Heels Flip Another 2025 Recruit in Linebacker Jake Bauer

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football