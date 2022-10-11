Can the North Carolina defense continue to stop the run?

With back-to-back wins to open up ACC play, the North Carolina defense has made significant strides in their performance, particularly in the rushing department.

After holding Virginia Tech to 2.8 yards per carry and under 100 rushing yards in Kenan Stadium, the Tar Heels continued their efforts against Miami. The Hurricanes recorded just 42 yards on the ground and 1.8 yards per carry, while amassing just seven rushing yards in the second half.

Now, heading to Durham to face the Duke Blue Devils, Gene Chizik's group will look to carry over their momentum and success in stopping the ground game.

A tough task awaits, as Duke has tallied 1,144 yards on the ground, the second highest the Tar Heels will have faced so far this season.

Only Notre Dame has rushed for more yards than Duke and they were successful against North Carolina with 287 yards out of the backfield.

Four different Blue Devils have rushed for over 200 yards, including running back Jaylen Coleman who leads the way with 308 yards and 5.8 yards per carry.

Posing a dual threat to North Carolina will be quarterback Riley Leonard, who sits second on the roster with 298 rushing yards.

For the Tar Heels, the defensive line play is the key to holding Duke on the ground. Linebackers Cedric Gray, Noah Taylor, and Power Echols will perform at a high level, but the success of the defensive line in the trenches will give them an edge in stopping the run.

Preventing fatigue among the defensive lineman, particularly as the game wears on, will be an important factor on Saturday. Despite missing veteran Ray Vohasek, who will also sit out against the Blue Devils, North Carolina played 12 different defensive linemen in the win over Miami (Inside Carolina).

The more production and depth the Tar Heels can get among the reserves on defense, the better off they will be in late-game situations.

At the season's halfway mark, Gene Chizik and the defense are showing progress and something almost as important as talent: they're showing confidence.

With the chance to improve to 3-0 in ACC play, the North Carolina defense's ability to stop the run will go a long way in determining if the Victory Bell remains in Chapel Hill.