UNC’s Defensive Grades Revealed After Loss to Virginia
North Carolina suffered its fourth consecutive loss last Saturday, falling 17-16 in overtime to No. 16 Virginia in what may have been the Tar Heels’ most complete game of the season. Here is how PFF UNC's defensive performance against Virginia.
Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works: On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass, with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.
Overall PFF Defensive Grade
- Defense - 77.8
- Run Defense - 80.7
- Tackling - 65.4
- Pass Rush - 68.3
- Coverage - 74.5
While many expected North Carolina to compete with Virginia and force overtime, few anticipated that UNC would sack Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris six times.
Entering the game, the Cavaliers had allowed just five sacks all year—the second-lowest total in the ACC and seventh lowest nationally. North Carolina defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude led the way with three sacks. Defensive end Tyler Thompson and defensive tackles Isiah Johnson and CJ Mims each added one.
UNC held the Cavaliers to 259 total yards, including just 59 on the ground. Coming into the game, the Wahoo offense averaged 462.3 yards per game—fourth in the ACC and 20th nationally—and 203.9 rushing yards, good for third in the ACC and 26th in the country.
Carolina’s defense has steadily improved throughout the season and has been the reason the Tar Heels have hung with stronger opponents in recent weeks. In the last two weeks, Carolina has given up 276.5 yards per game, which would be 12th in the country had they averaged that in all seven games.
Top Defensive Perforamnces
EDGE Tyler Thompson
- 21 Snaps
- 90.2 Defense, 86.4 Pass Rush, 78.6 Tackling, 75.7 Run Defense
- Four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, forced fumble, four stops
- 33.3% Pass Rush Win Rate
LB Andrew Simpson
- 63 Snaps
- 77.5 Defense, 85.9 Coverage, 63.4 Run Defense, 27.5 Tackling
- Four tackles, interception, one stop
- Tackling grade is low due to two missed tackles (40.0% Missed Tackle Rate)
LB Mikai Gbayor
- 18 snaps
- 74.2 Defense, 79.1 Tackling, 76.3 Run Defense
- Six tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, stop
EDGE Melkart Abou-Jaoude
- 57 snaps
- 73.3 Defense, 65.5 Run Defense, 71.4 Pass Rush
- Four tackles, three sacks
DB Greg Smith III
- 29 Snaps
- 72.3 Defense, 79.6 Tackling, 71.7 Coverage
- Three tackles
