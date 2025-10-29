All Tar Heels

UNC’s Defensive Grades Revealed After Loss to Virginia

See how PFF graded UNC's defense from last week's game.

Grant Chachere

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrtates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium.
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) celebrtates with defensive tackle D'Antre Robinson (6) after making a sack in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina suffered its fourth consecutive loss last Saturday, falling 17-16 in overtime to No. 16 Virginia in what may have been the Tar Heels’ most complete game of the season. Here is how PFF UNC's defensive performance against Virginia.

Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works: On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass, with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.

Overall PFF Defensive Grade

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) and defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude (9) defend in overtime at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • Defense - 77.8
  • Run Defense - 80.7
  • Tackling - 65.4
  • Pass Rush - 68.3
  • Coverage - 74.5

While many expected North Carolina to compete with Virginia and force overtime, few anticipated that UNC would sack Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris six times.

Entering the game, the Cavaliers had allowed just five sacks all year—the second-lowest total in the ACC and seventh lowest nationally. North Carolina defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude led the way with three sacks. Defensive end Tyler Thompson and defensive tackles Isiah Johnson and CJ Mims each added one.

UNC
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) in overtime at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC held the Cavaliers to 259 total yards, including just 59 on the ground. Coming into the game, the Wahoo offense averaged 462.3 yards per game—fourth in the ACC and 20th nationally—and 203.9 rushing yards, good for third in the ACC and 26th in the country.

Carolina’s defense has steadily improved throughout the season and has been the reason the Tar Heels have hung with stronger opponents in recent weeks. In the last two weeks, Carolina has given up 276.5 yards per game, which would be 12th in the country had they averaged that in all seven games.

Top Defensive Perforamnces

EDGE Tyler Thompson

UN
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back LJ Johnson Jr. (11) gets brought down by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21), linebacker Tyler Thompson (40), and defensive back Marcus Allen (29) in the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
  • 21 Snaps
  • 90.2 Defense, 86.4 Pass Rush, 78.6 Tackling, 75.7 Run Defense
  • Four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, forced fumble, four stops
  • 33.3% Pass Rush Win Rate

LB Andrew Simpson

UN
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) celebtates his sack along with linebacker Tyler Thompson (40) during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • 63 Snaps
  • 77.5 Defense, 85.9 Coverage, 63.4 Run Defense, 27.5 Tackling 
  • Four tackles, interception, one stop
  • Tackling grade is low due to two missed tackles (40.0% Missed Tackle Rate)

LB Mikai Gbayor

UN
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) and linebacker Mikai Gbayor (4) react in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • 18 snaps
  • 74.2 Defense, 79.1 Tackling, 76.3 Run Defense
  • Six tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, stop

EDGE Melkart Abou-Jaoude

UN
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • 57 snaps
  • 73.3 Defense, 65.5 Run Defense, 71.4 Pass Rush
  • Four tackles, three sacks

DB Greg Smith III

UN
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Sage Ennis (0) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) and defensive back Will Hardy (31) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • 29 Snaps
  • 72.3 Defense, 79.6 Tackling, 71.7 Coverage
  • Three tackles

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

