BREAKING: CJ Sadler Commits to North Carolina
The North Carolina Tar Heels have been on a mission this cycle, as they are looking to bring the best of the best to Chapel Hill, which is exactly what is happening. The Tar Heels have made many different additions to their class from a plethora of different schools and states, as they want the top dawgs at each position.
This is something they have done very well, as majority of their hand picked targets have committed to them already. There are many reasons for these commitments. The culture in Chapel Hill is undeniable, but the coaching staff has really pushed this program to their full potential.
CJ Sadler Announces His College Football Pledge And Commitment To North Carolina Tar Heels Football
To those who try their hardest to argue the Tar Heels are a basketball program will now scratch their heads as head football coach Bill Belichick is starting to flip the narrative before he even takes the field for his first college-regulated contest.
The Tar Heels have landed many different commits. Entering the day, the Tar Heels had a total of 35 commits, which is extended amount of what many schools currently have and will have. One could argue, (and argue very well), that maybe having 35 commits in the class is a bit excessive. So, what did the Tar Heels do? They added a 36th commitment.
Not only was this the 36th commitment, but it was a commitment that the Tar Heels have been pushing for. This was their top-rated target on their board, and their top target for a large majority of the cycle. The Tar Heels made the addition of someone who could fill a spot on both offense and defense if you needed.
The North Carolina Tar Heels gained the commitment of CJ Sadler, who is one of the better athletes in the 2026 class, as well as one of the best players in the state of Michigan. The Michigan high school football star is one of the better players in the nation at both wide receiver and nickel, but many believe he will be the best with the ball in his hands. He is an excellent return man as well.
He committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels over many different schools. These schools include the Maryland Terrapins, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Colorado Buffaloes. Sadler will be one of the better players in the class when it is all said and done.
