Coveted West Coast Talent Reports UNC Football Offer
Looking to further fortify a 10-deep UNC football transfer haul that currently stacks up at No. 31 in the country, new Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick and his crew extended an offer to former Washington State defensive back Stephen Hall this week.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels to Host 2,000-Yard Transfer Wide Receiver
The 6-foot, 199-pound redshirt junior, a three-star transfer prospect with one year of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up next, revealed the offer out of Chapel Hill via the following post on social media:
Since entering the portal on Dec. 19, Hall has also announced offers from Kansas State, Ole Miss, Florida, Tulane, Purdue, West Virginia, Memphis, Houston, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Southern Cal, Mississippi State, and Missouri. But Belichick and his Tar Heels remain the most recent suitor to join the mix.
Following three years at Northwest Mississippi Community College, Stephen Hall played 24 games across his two Washington State campaigns. As a team captain this season, the Memphis native recorded 50 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, plus three pass breakups and a school-record 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Thus far, the UNC football staff has landed only three defenders from the portal in former Delaware edge rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude, East Carolina defensive tackle, and the Tar Heels' lone four-star transfer addition in the cycle in Washington linebacker Khmori House.
ALSO READ: UNC Secures Pledge From Explosive Running Back
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.