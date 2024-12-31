UNC Football: Bill Belichick Secures Commitment From Explosive Recruit
Reidsville High School (N.C.) running back Jariel Cobb revealed his pledge to new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels on Monday afternoon. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior, who had been committed to Air Force since July, received an offer from Belichick & Co. just over a week ago while on an official visit in Chapel Hill.
Cobb, a mere two-star prospect in the eyes of Rivals and unrated on other major recruiting sites, appears to be an overlooked force. He turned 142 carries into 1,522 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior this season, an average of 10.7 yards per rushing attempt, while adding 242 yards and two scores on 23 receptions across his 10 outings.
As a junior for the 2023 Reidsville state champions, Jariel Cobb amassed 1,213 yards and 17 scores on the ground. Plus, he was a contributor in the backfield for a 2022 squad that reached the championship game.
He wrapped up his prolific prep career with 3,001 rushing yards and 306 yards through the air.
Despite Cobb's commitment, the 11-deep 2025 UNC football class, including another promising in-state ball carrier in Jacksonville High School three-star Demon June, checks in at No. 83 overall in the country, per 247Sports, still last among the 17 ACC programs.
