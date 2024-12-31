UNC Football Staff to Host 2,000-Yard Transfer Wide Receiver
The UNC football program is now gearing up to welcome former four-year Chattanooga wide receiver Javin Whatley to Chapel Hill for an official visit this weekend, 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported on Tuesday morning.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Secure Commitment From Explosive Running Back Jariel Cobb
Whatley, a former unrated recruit out of Rockmart High School (Ga.), is a 5-foot-10, 167-pound three-star portal talent checking in at No. 615 overall and No. 101 among wide receivers in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He has amassed 2,125 yards and 18 touchdowns on 140 receptions as a collegian.
As a redshirt junior this season, Javin Whatley reeled in 55 catches for 677 yards and six scores. Plus, he returned 14 kicks for 396 yards, including one of the 99-yard variety for a TD, showcasing his top-gear acceleration and breakaway speed.
Belichick and his Tar Heel cohorts have already landed one wide receiver from this year's transfer portal in three-star Aziah Johnson out of Michigan State. Plus, veteran wide receiver Kobe Paysour is set to return to Chapel Hill for his final year of eligibility after initially entering the portal.
For now, UNC football's 10-deep transfer collection stacks up at No. 30 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 4 among ACC schools, sitting below No. 3 Miami, No. 2 Louisville, and No. 1 Florida State.
ALSO READ: Prediction Pops Up for Latest Outbound Tar Heel Transfer Caleb LaVallee
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.