Early UNC Football Enrollee Javion Butts Comes Up Short of Fourth Star
Former Jones County High School (Ga.) standout and future UNC football player Javion Butts isn't far from four-star status. However, across the final updates to major recruiting sites' 2025 rankings and ratings this week, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety is a three-star across the board.
He ranks as high as No. 55 among safeties in the cycle, per 247Sports.
In the composite On3 Industry Rankings, Butts stacks up at No. 801 overall, No. 66 at his position, and No. 95 in Georgia.
"Though he has experience playing everywhere in the secondary, Butts projects best as a nickel back due to that versatility plus his physicality and competitiveness," 247Sports' Don Callahan noted. He's an alert defender who plays fast due to how quickly he diagnoses and reacts to an offensive play."
Javion Butts is a part of a 20-deep recruiting haul set to suit up for first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff next season. The collection checks in at No. 60 in the country, according to On3, and No. 15 in the ACC.
