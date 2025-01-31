Elite 2027 Edge Rusher Honored to Meet UNC Football Head Coach
Jaiden Bryant is still only 15 years old. But the projected 2027 four-star is already the reigning All-Region Defensive Player of the Year for an Irmo High School (S.C.) squad that finished 13-2 overall. And the 6-foot-4, 255-pound explosive defensive end's offer sheet, including the UNC football program, is beginning to align with his early prep accomplishments.
He announced an offer from the Tar Heels on social media last week and has since pinned that post on his X account.
Plus, Bryant was in Chapel Hill for a UNC football visit over the weekend. Afterward, he shared the following photo of himself and first-year Tar Heel leader Bill Belichick, noting that "it was an honor meeting" the former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion while thanking the staff for its hospitality and pointing out his desire to return in the future:
His offer out of Chapel Hill bumped his tally to six, as the Tar Heels joined Penn State, South Carolina, Miami (Ohio), Virginia Tech, and Florida State in the Jaiden "Boog" Bryant sweepstakes.
Across 13 outings as a mere sophomore last season, Jaiden Bryant recorded 92 tackles, 26 for a loss, 18.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, seven pass deflections, and four forced fumbles. He figures to debut at No. 1 among 2027 edge rushers in South Carolina.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.