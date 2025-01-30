Recent UNC Football Pledge Earns Coveted Fourth Star
On top of a third 2025 quarterback committing to the Tar Heels this week, one of the UNC football program's previous signal-caller additions in the cycle is now a four-star prospect in the eyes of 247Sports.
Just over a week after announcing his commitment to the Tar Heels, Maury High School (Va.) standout Au'Tori Newkirk enjoyed a considerable bump to his ranking, receiving the fourth star while jumping to No. 22 overall among 2025 quarterbacks, per 247Sports.
Newkirk led an undefeated Maury campaign as a senior. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound dual-threat talent recorded 4,400-plus yards and 57 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, improving his completion percentage from 68 as a junior to 77 last go-round. And he finished his prep career with a 30-0 record as a starter, becoming a two-time state champion.
With the additional star appearing by Au'Tori Newkirk's name, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew now boast three four-star prizes in their 20-deep 2025 recruiting class.
The other two are King/Drew Magnet High School (Calif.) edge Chinedu Onyeagoro and East Forsyth High School (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker, the haul's highest-ranked member at No. 155 overall and No. 12 at his position.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.