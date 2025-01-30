All Tar Heels

Recent UNC Football Pledge Earns Coveted Fourth Star

Future UNC football quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk saw his stock soar soon after joining the Tar Heels.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

On top of a third 2025 quarterback committing to the Tar Heels this week, one of the UNC football program's previous signal-caller additions in the cycle is now a four-star prospect in the eyes of 247Sports.

ALSO READ: Nearby Offensive Lineman Notes Excitement Following UNC Visit

Just over a week after announcing his commitment to the Tar Heels, Maury High School (Va.) standout Au'Tori Newkirk enjoyed a considerable bump to his ranking, receiving the fourth star while jumping to No. 22 overall among 2025 quarterbacks, per 247Sports.

Newkirk led an undefeated Maury campaign as a senior. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound dual-threat talent recorded 4,400-plus yards and 57 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, improving his completion percentage from 68 as a junior to 77 last go-round. And he finished his prep career with a 30-0 record as a starter, becoming a two-time state champion.

With the additional star appearing by Au'Tori Newkirk's name, first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew now boast three four-star prizes in their 20-deep 2025 recruiting class.

The other two are King/Drew Magnet High School (Calif.) edge Chinedu Onyeagoro and East Forsyth High School (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker, the haul's highest-ranked member at No. 155 overall and No. 12 at his position.

ALSO READ: Younger Brother of UNC Transfer Prize Reveals Offer From Tar Heels

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football