Elite Prospect Ready to Visit UNC Football After NC State
Just over two months after first-year UNC football leader Bill Belichick met Leo Delaney while visiting Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., as part of the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach's debut recruiting tour, the Tar Heels are hosting the 6-foot-6, 290-pound defensive standout in Chapel Hill on Wednesday.
The four-star 2026 linebacker announced his unofficial visit with the Tar Heels via a social media post on Monday. In that post, though, Delaney also noted his trip to NC State the day before he checks out the UNC football facilities.
He ranks No. 132 overall, No. 8 among inside linebackers, and No. 8 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Delaney's most active suitors include the three schools that have already secured summer official visits in Clemson, Michigan, and Tennessee.
However, Belichick and his crew now have a shot at impressing the powerful prospect. And they'll do so while enjoying their fair share of momentum on the 2026 recruiting trail after landing a commitment from Duplin High School (N.C.) four-star defensive tackle Trashawn Ruffin earlier this week.
