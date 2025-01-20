Elite Transfer Lineman Commits to UNC Football Staff
Daniel King began his college career at Georgia Military College, where the 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive tackle spent two years before enrolling at Troy and becoming a three-year starter. With one year of eligibility remaining, the seasoned giant entered the transfer portal last week and revealed his commitment to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew over the weekend.
He logged 2,642 career snaps for the Trojans and earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors in each of the past two seasons.
As a senior at Cairo High School (Ga.) in 2019, he was a mere two-star prospect, ranking No. 252 at his position in the cycle.
Now, checking in at No. 47 overall and No. 7 among offensive tackles, King is a four-star talent and the highest-ranked UNC football prize in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He's the program's third four-star transfer pickup, along with former Washington cornerback Thaddeus Dixon and Washington linebacker Khmori House.
With the addition of Daniel King, one of five offensive linemen heading to Chapel Hill via the portal route, the Tar Heels' 19-deep transfer haul stacks up at No. 16 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 3 in the ACC.
Plus, Bill Belichick and his crew welcome 12 UNC football newcomers from the 2025 recruiting trail.
