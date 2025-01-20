New UNC Football Assistant Lands Heralded California Prep
Less than a week after joining the UNC football program as the new defensive backs coach in Chapel Hill, former Washington Huskies secondary analyst and assistant director of recruiting Armond Hawkins helped reel in a pledge from Junipero Serra High School (Calif.) junior cornerback Marcellous Ryan on Sunday.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound three-star ranks No. 510 overall, No. 43 at his position, and No. 56 among California prospects on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He committed to the Tar Heels, now under the direction of six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl head coach Bill Belichick, over the likes of Southern Cal, Arizona State, and Washington.
And he did so without even visiting the school yet.
Just two days after receiving his UNC offer, Ryan revealed his decision via the following post on social media:
Marcellous "Yellow" Ryan becomes the second piece to the 2026 UNC football recruiting class and the first in the cycle to commit to Belichick's staff. The other pledge is Providence Day School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Zaid Lott, who currently stacks up at No. 596 overall among his 2026 peers and has been on board with the Tar Heels since late June.
Together, Ryan and Lott comprise the nation's No. 38-ranked 2026 collection, per 247Sports, checking in at No. 8 among ACC programs at this early juncture in the cycle.
