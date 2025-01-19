Bill Belichick Adds Another Four-Star to UNC Football Transfer Class
Two-year Washington Huskies standout Thaddeus Dixon is committed to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound cornerback revealed his decision to take his talents to Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon and has one year of eligibility remaining.
ALSO READ: SEC Powerhouse Eyeing Former UNC Quarterback Jacolby Criswell
As a senior last season, Dixon played all 13 games for a Huskies squad that finished 6-7 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. En route to becoming an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, the Los Angeles native totaled 43 tackles, two for a loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups.
In 2023, he tallied 26 tackles, one for a loss, one interception, and six pass breakups.
Thaddeus Dixon, a former three-star prep out of La Mirada High School (Calif.) and three-star JUCO prospect at Long Beach City College in Southern California, currently checks in at No. 112 overall and No. 13 among cornerbacks in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
He is one of three four-star transfer prospects in the 19-deep UNC football portal collection. And he's tied with a former Washington Huskies teammate, linebacker Khmori House, as the Tar Heels' highest-rated defenders in the haul.
Meanwhile, Bill Belichick and his cohorts have lost 18 members of Mack Brown's 2024 Tar Heel roster to the transfer portal.
ALSO READ: Tar Heel Staff Snags Mighty Leg From Transfer Portal in Jaffer Murphy
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.