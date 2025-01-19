All Tar Heels

Bill Belichick Adds Another Four-Star to UNC Football Transfer Class

The UNC football staff reeled in one of the premier secondary talents from the portal.

Matt Giles

UNC football head coach Bill Belichick
UNC football head coach Bill Belichick / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two-year Washington Huskies standout Thaddeus Dixon is committed to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound cornerback revealed his decision to take his talents to Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon and has one year of eligibility remaining.

ALSO READ: SEC Powerhouse Eyeing Former UNC Quarterback Jacolby Criswell

As a senior last season, Dixon played all 13 games for a Huskies squad that finished 6-7 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. En route to becoming an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, the Los Angeles native totaled 43 tackles, two for a loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups.

In 2023, he tallied 26 tackles, one for a loss, one interception, and six pass breakups.

Thaddeus Dixon, a former three-star prep out of La Mirada High School (Calif.) and three-star JUCO prospect at Long Beach City College in Southern California, currently checks in at No. 112 overall and No. 13 among cornerbacks in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.

He is one of three four-star transfer prospects in the 19-deep UNC football portal collection. And he's tied with a former Washington Huskies teammate, linebacker Khmori House, as the Tar Heels' highest-rated defenders in the haul.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick and his cohorts have lost 18 members of Mack Brown's 2024 Tar Heel roster to the transfer portal.

ALSO READ: Tar Heel Staff Snags Mighty Leg From Transfer Portal in Jaffer Murphy

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football transfer portal news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football