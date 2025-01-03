UNC Football Loses Veteran Wide Receiver to Professional Ranks
Nate McCollum had the option to play one more season and build on his fourth straight campaign with double-digit appearances and triple-digit receiving yards. Instead, the UNC football senior wide receiver, a former transfer from Georgia Tech, is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Atlanta native revealed his decision via the following Instagram post on Friday:
"As I reflect on my college football journey, I am filled with gratitude for the incredible people and experiences who have helped shape me both as a player and as a person," Nate McCollum wrote. "The time I've spent at Georgia and the University of North Carolina has been more than just an athletic pursuit — it has been a journey of growth, challenges, and unforgettable memories.
"With that said, after careful consideration, I am announcing that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
McCollum arrived at Georgia Tech as a four-star in 2020. He saw action in six games as a true freshman but received a redshirt. And his second season with the Yellow Jackets was in 2021, which didn't count against anyone's eligibility.
Across his two-year UNC football career, McCollum played 20 games, amassing 743 yards and one score on 68 receptions. He expanded his role this season, rushing for 40 yards on five carries and racking up 448 yards on 17 kickoff returns.
