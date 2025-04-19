Ex-UNC Football Star Schedules High-Profile Campus Visits
When standout edge rusher Beau Atkinson became the first UNC football player to hit this year's spring transfer portal, it came as quite a surprise to many Tar Heel faithful.
But it shouldn't shock anyone that the three-year Tar Heel is commanding top-shelf attention now that he’s back on the market. The talented edge rusher has already made plans to visit a pair of recent national champions.
On Wednesday evening, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Atkinson will soon tour the facilities of the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes. Fawcett added that Atkinson "plans to add more visits as his process goes on."
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Atkinson appeared in every game for the 2024 Tar Heels, becoming a regular contributor to the defense and earning ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors.
After redshirting his first year in Chapel Hill, he totaled 54 tackles and 11 sacks across two seasons as a formidable defensive force in a UNC football jersey.
Atkinson currently checks in as a four-star transfer prospect, per 247Sports, ranking No. 151 overall and No. 20 among edge rushers in the portal.
