Former Four-Star Wideout Set to Join UNC Football Program
The recruitment of Adrian Wilson has been a rollercoaster. A four-star wide receiver out of Weiss High School (Texas) in the 2025 recruiting cycle, he committed to four different schools, enrolled at one, and is now on board with first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels.
Wilson initially pledged allegiance to TCU, then Oregon, and then Arizona State before ultimately landing at Colorado. He joined the Buffaloes in December and participated in spring practices as an early enrollee.
But following just a few months at Colorado, Wilson decided to transfer. And on Thursday morning, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Wilson has committed to UNC.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Adrian Wilson, an electrifying speed demon and acrobatic target, stacked up at No. 306 overall, No. 40 among wide receivers, and No. 43 in Texas on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He currently ranks No. 401 overall and No. 80 at his position among players who have entered the transfer portal this offseason.
