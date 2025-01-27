Explosive RB Joins 2025 UNC Football Recruiting Haul

BREAKING: Class of 2025 3 ⭐️ RB Joseph “Jojo” Troupe ( @JojoTroupe ) has flipped his commitment from Temple to North Carolina he tells me.

Jojo Troupe is a 5’9 (205 LBS) Running Back out of Tampa, FL. He has a total of 19 offers from schools such as Boston College, USF, Bowling… pic.twitter.com/77oGELQYLs