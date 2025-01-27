Explosive RB Joins 2025 UNC Football Recruiting Haul
Berkeley Prep School (Fla.) running back Jojo Troupe became the 17th member of the 2025 UNC football class by announcing his commitment to first-year Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick and his staff on Sunday night.
Troupe, a 5-foot-9, 205-pound chiseled force, previously committed to the Temple Owls back in June. However, he officially reopened his recruitment in late November.
After seeing his stock soar in his senior season, Rippey currently checks in at No. 1,344 overall, No. 101 at his position, and No. 179 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. The three-star prep, who landed on the Tar Heels' wishlist this weekend, received offers from over a dozen programs in his recruitment, including Boston College, East Carolina, USF, Bowling Green, and Coastal Carolina.
With the addition of Jojo Troupe, who is the third 2025 running back to pledge allegiance to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels, the UNC football recruiting collection stacks up at No. 60 in the country, per 247Sports, now sitting at No. 14 in the ACC.
