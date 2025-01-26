UNC Football Staff Lands Multi-Sport Prep Standout
While on a weekend official visit in Chapel Hill, Pope John XXIII Regional High School (N.J.) linebacker Tyler Houser announced his commitment to first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his crew on Saturday evening.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound three-star prospect, enjoying the distinction of top-ranked inside linebacker in New Jersey, revealed his decision via the following post on social media:
Tyler Houser, who also excels as a basketball player and versatile standout in track and field, ranks No. 853 overall, No. 88 among linebackers, and No. 26 in his state on the 247Sports 2025 Composite after racking up 144 tackles, 14 for a loss, seven sacks, one interception, and one blocked punt as a senior last season.
Initially, Houser was a Wake Forest signee. But he backed out of that commitment earlier this month, weeks after Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson resigned.
He racked up 19 offers in his football recruitment, receiving his offer out of Chapel Hill less than two weeks ago. Other notable suitors included UConn, Maryland, Duke, Syracuse, Army, and Air Force.
Houser became the 16th UNC football pledge in the 2025 recruiting arena. The Tar Heels' prep haul, which includes one other promising linebacker in St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Fla.) three-star Lantz Pascal, now ranks No. 65 in the country, per 247Sports, and currently checks in at No. 15 in the ACC.
