All Tar Heels

Former Five-Star UNC Football Lineman Now Visiting In-Conference Foe

Three-year UNC football reserve Zach Rice might wind up remaining in the ACC.

Matt Giles

UNC football
UNC football / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
In this story:

About two weeks ago, once-highly sought-after offensive lineman Zach Rice entered the transfer portal, seeking a fresh opportunity following three seasons of limited action as a member of the UNC football program under then-head coach Mack Brown. Now, a frontrunner may be emerging in his recruitment, as the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder from Lynchburg, Va., began an official visit on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Potential Inbound UNC Basketball Transfer Names Finalists

On Sunday afternoon, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Rice is checking out the Syracuse Orange through Tuesday.

As a five-star prep at Liberty Christian Academy (Va.), Rice finished No. 13 overall and No. 1 among offensive tackles on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. He arrived in Chapel Hill as one of the highest-rated recruits in Tar Heel history.

Three years later, he's a three-star transfer prospect stacking up at No. 839 overall and No. 71 among interior offensive linemen in the portal.

Should Zach Rice ultimately commit to Syracuse, he'd face his former school when the Orange hosts first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels as part of their ACC slate on Friday, Oct. 31 (time and TV to be announced).

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football and basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football