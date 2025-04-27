Former Five-Star UNC Football Lineman Now Visiting In-Conference Foe
About two weeks ago, once-highly sought-after offensive lineman Zach Rice entered the transfer portal, seeking a fresh opportunity following three seasons of limited action as a member of the UNC football program under then-head coach Mack Brown. Now, a frontrunner may be emerging in his recruitment, as the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder from Lynchburg, Va., began an official visit on Sunday.
On Sunday afternoon, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Rice is checking out the Syracuse Orange through Tuesday.
As a five-star prep at Liberty Christian Academy (Va.), Rice finished No. 13 overall and No. 1 among offensive tackles on the 247Sports 2022 Composite. He arrived in Chapel Hill as one of the highest-rated recruits in Tar Heel history.
Three years later, he's a three-star transfer prospect stacking up at No. 839 overall and No. 71 among interior offensive linemen in the portal.
Should Zach Rice ultimately commit to Syracuse, he'd face his former school when the Orange hosts first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels as part of their ACC slate on Friday, Oct. 31 (time and TV to be announced).
