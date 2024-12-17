Former Top-Shelf Prep Caleb Odom Locks In UNC Football Visit
Alabama true freshman tight end Caleb Odom, who doubles as a wide receiver and entered the transfer portal last week, is now slated to be in Chapel Hill to check out the UNC football program this week, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported on Monday night.
As Thamel noted, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound fluid athlete has also scheduled trips to Ole Miss and Miami. Plus, he's already toured Colorado.
Odom was one of the highest-ranked four-star prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He arrived in Tuscaloosa out of Carrollton High School (Ga.) this year at No. 53 overall, No. 2 among tight ends, and No. 7 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
And the 19-year-old Caleb Odom saw action in all 12 of Alabama's regular season games. He finished his rookie campaign with seven receptions for 65 yards.
For now, the UNC football staff boasts only one transfer addition for next season in former five-year Holy Cross center Christo Kelly. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder announced his commitment to the Tar Heels and signed financial agreement on Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the task of keeping up with potential pledges is becoming more and more difficult. Handfuls of portal talents from across the country have either scheduled UNC visits or expressed interest in getting a glimpse of the instantly generated buzz in Chapel Hill.
