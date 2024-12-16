All Tar Heels

Transfer TE Suddenly Decides to Check Out UNC Football Over NC State

The UNC football program is already seeing the power of the Bill Belichick effect.

In less than a week on the UNC football throne, six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick has secured a recommitment and signature from the Tar Heels' top 2025 recruit, convinced a few key players to withdraw their names from the transfer portal, laid the foundation for his pro-level staff, and introduced himself to fans at a basketball game.

Sure, Belichick hasn't landed a transfer prize yet. But that may not be the case much longer, as South Carolina sophomore tight end Connor Cox is now set to tour the UNC football program this week and, per a report from Rivals' Adam Gorney on Sunday night, plans to announce a winner in his new recruitment soon.

Adding to those encouraging tidbits for Tar Heel faithful, Cox called off a visit to NC State in order to schedule his upcoming campus tour in Chapel Hill. He visited Kansas and Michigan State over the weekend.

Cox, who entered the portal last Monday with three years of eligibility remaining, was a top-tier three-star at The Bolles School (Fla.). The 6-foot-6, 251-pounder arrived for his freshman year as a Gamecock sitting No. 717 overall and No. 33 among tight ends on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

However, Connor Cox played only nine games across his two seasons in Columbia, recording only one career reception, a nine-yard touchdown grab.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.

