UNC Football Lands First Transfer Pledge of Bill Belichick Era

Chances are several others join Christo Kelly as UNC football additions.

Matt Giles

UNC football transfer commit Christo Kelly
UNC football transfer commit Christo Kelly / Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Not counting the few players who decided to withdraw from the transfer portal in the past week, five-year Holy Cross offensive lineman Christo Kelly now stands as the UNC football program's first portal prize under Bill Belichick's command.

The 72-year-old Belichick, a six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach who has been on the job in Chapel Hill for less than a week, watched the 22-year-old Kelly make his commitment official by signing a financial agreement with the Tar Heels during his UNC visit on Monday afternoon. Kelly advertised his decision via the following post on social media:

Christo Kelly, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound center who was unrated and unranked as a 2020 prep out of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Ill., redshirted his first year at Holy Cross and now has one year of eligibility remaining with the Tar Heels.

As a fifth-year senior, Kelly was a full-time starter for the second straight season, team captain, and All-Patriot League First Team selection.

He and eight 2025 recruits, comprising the country's No. 91-ranked collection and including a recently signed four-star in East Forsyth High School (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker, are currently the UNC football staff's only confirmed newcomers for the highly anticipated 2025 Tar Heel campaign.

