UNC Football Lands First Transfer Pledge of Bill Belichick Era
Not counting the few players who decided to withdraw from the transfer portal in the past week, five-year Holy Cross offensive lineman Christo Kelly now stands as the UNC football program's first portal prize under Bill Belichick's command.
ALSO READ: Transfer TE Suddenly Decides to Check Out Tar Heels Over NC State
The 72-year-old Belichick, a six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach who has been on the job in Chapel Hill for less than a week, watched the 22-year-old Kelly make his commitment official by signing a financial agreement with the Tar Heels during his UNC visit on Monday afternoon. Kelly advertised his decision via the following post on social media:
Christo Kelly, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound center who was unrated and unranked as a 2020 prep out of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Ill., redshirted his first year at Holy Cross and now has one year of eligibility remaining with the Tar Heels.
As a fifth-year senior, Kelly was a full-time starter for the second straight season, team captain, and All-Patriot League First Team selection.
He and eight 2025 recruits, comprising the country's No. 91-ranked collection and including a recently signed four-star in East Forsyth High School (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker, are currently the UNC football staff's only confirmed newcomers for the highly anticipated 2025 Tar Heel campaign.
ALSO READ: Top JUCO RB Waymond Jordan Now Set to Visit Tar Heels
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football portal and recruiting news.