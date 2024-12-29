Former Wolfpack Standout No Longer Set to Visit UNC Football Program
A few days before Christmas, it looked as though new UNC football head coach Bill Belichick and his staff had emerged as legitimate contenders in the KC Concepcion sweepstakes. At the time, insiders reported that the two-year NC State wide receiver and 2023 ACC Rookie of the Year, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9, was making plans to check out the Tar Heels in early January.
But on Sunday afternoon, Concepcion announced his commitment to the Texas A&M Aggies and their first-year leader in former Duke football head coach Mike Elko. So, considering he's already put his pledge in ink, it's safe to assume the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder's calendar no longer includes a trip to Chapel Hill.
KC Concepcion, a four-star transfer talent, ranks No. 15 overall and No. 6 among wide receivers in the portal, per 247Sports.
Meanwhile, Belichick & Co.'s 10-deep transfer class includes one wide receiver in Michigan State redshirt freshman Aziah Johnson, sitting No. 212 overall and No. 38 at the position in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
Plus, UNC football redshirt junior wide receiver Kobe Paysour removed his name from the transfer portal two weeks ago to return to Chapel Hill for what will be his final college campaign. And the Tar Heels are welcoming one wide receiver from the 2025 recruiting trail in Fellowship Christian School (Ga.) three-star Evan Haynes.
