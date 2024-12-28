Freshman Linebacker Joins Outbound UNC Football Transfers
Ashton Woods saw action in six UNC football games this season. However, he did not record any tackles or other stats outside of his snaps on the field. Now, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound true freshman linebacker has decided to seek out a new program for his second college campaign.
According to a report from On3's Pete Nakos on Friday, Woods has officially entered the transfer portal.
A top-tier three-star prospect out of Walton High School in Marietta, Ga., Ashton Woods arrived in Chapel Hill as an early enrollee in January, roughly six months after he committed to then-head coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. At the time of his arrival, he checked in at No. 561 overall, No. 50 among linebackers, and No. 64 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
He's the first linebacker from the 2024 UNC football roster to enter the portal. But over a dozen Tar Heels at other positions are also transferring out of the program.
Meanwhile, new UNC head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have secured 10 incoming transfers. That cast includes one linebacker in 2024 Washington Huskies true freshman Khmori House, a four-star talent who is the Tar Heels' highest-ranked portal addition this cycle at No. 92 overall and No. 2 at his position in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
