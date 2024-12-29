Ex-UNC Football Player Seals ECU Win Over NC State
UNC football lost to the rival NC State Wolfpack both times when Dontavius Nash was a Tar Heel defensive back in 2021 and 2022. Plus, until Saturday night's Military Bowl clash in Annapolis, Md., the ECU Pirates hadn't faced the Wolfpack since Nash transferred from Chapel Hill to Greenville, N.C., two years ago.
Nash, who has recorded 58 tackles across two dozen outings with the Pirates after playing only nine games between his two UNC football campaigns, saved his first interception of the year for the final minute of ECU's brawl-inducing 26-21 victory over in-state foe NC State. And the Pirates capped off an 8-5 record (5-3 AAC).
The clutch pick by Nash, who added seven tackles in the contest, wrapped up ECU's win while ensuring a losing record for the Wolfpack (6-7, 3-5 ACC) and snapping the Pirates' three-game losing streak in the series.
There's no doubt that Nash, a former four-star prep out of Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia, N.C., and the first commit in North Carolina's 2021 recruiting haul, thoroughly enjoyed the feat in light of viewing the Wolfpack as a rival from both an ECU and UNC football perspective.
After all, he wasn't shy about reposting the following show of Tar Heel appreciation and several more like it:
With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Dontavius Nash should have a chance to beat the NC State Wolfpack once again when his ECU Pirates kick off their 2025 season in Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30.
