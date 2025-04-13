Another Four-Star Prep Commits to UNC Football Leader Bill Belichick
Across the first two weeks of April, it's undeniable that first-year UNC football head coach Bill Belichick has been in business mode. In addition to wrapping up spring practices, the 72-year-old has been flexing his muscle on the recruiting trail.
UNC had already received a trio of pledges from the 2026 recruiting class to begin the month, and that number rose again with a commitment on Saturday afternoon.
Mountain View Preparatory School (S.C.) four-star running back Jaylen McGill announced his commitment to the Tar Heels via the following post on social media:
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound standout held dozens of offers. Plus, it's worth pointing out that he took unofficial spring visits to powerhouses Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas before ultimately choosing UNC.
Jaylen McGill currently ranks No. 255 overall and No. 6 in South Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
He's the 13th addition to Belichick & Co.'s 2026 haul. And he's the third four-star in that collection, along with North Duplin High School (N.C.) defensive lineman Trashawn Ruffin and Jackson Academy (Miss.) cornerback O’Mari Johnson. The UNC football class stacks up at No. 17 nationally, per 247Sports, and No. 5 in the ACC.
