UNC Football Senior Caleb Hood Withdraws From Portal

With over two dozen UNC football outings under his belt, the seasoned running back has decided to return to Chapel Hill.

Matt Giles

UNC football running back Caleb Hood
UNC football running back Caleb Hood / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The UNC football coaches, looking for solutions to the departure of Tar Heel great Omarion Hampton to the NFL, haven't secured a running back from this year's transfer portal yet. But in a way, they now have, as senior Caleb Hood has officially withdrawn his name, per a report from On3's Pete Nakos on Friday afternoon.

Hood initially entered the portal on Dec. 3, roughly a week after the program parted ways with Mack Brown and just over a week before six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick accepted the position in Chapel Hill. The 6-foot, 220-pounder has one year of eligibility remaining.

Across four seasons at UNC, the 22-year-old Caleb Hood has appeared in 25 games, amassing 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 87 carries. Plus, he's reeled in 17 catches for 157 yards and another score.

As a top-tier three-star prospect out of Richmond High School in Rockingham, N.C., Hood arrived in Chapel Hill ranking No. 702 overall and No. 36 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2021 Composite.

He is the fifth 2024 UNC football player to withdraw from the transfer portal, joining redshirt junior wide receiver Kobe Paysour, sophomore linebacker Amare Campbell, and a pair of offensive linemen in graduate Austin Blaske and freshman Aidan Banfield.

