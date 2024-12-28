Wolfpack Battling UNC Football for Outbound Tennessee Transfer
According to a report from 247Sports' Matt Zenitz on Friday afternoon, former three-year Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins will soon check out Bill Belichick's UNC football program and the Tar Heels' rival in Raleigh, Dave Doeren's NC State Wolfpack, on consecutive days.
Jenkins, already garnering considerable interest from a long list of schools since officially entering the transfer portal on Thursday, has scheduled his UNC football official visit for Friday, Jan. 3, and his Wolfpack tour is set for Saturday, Jan. 4, as he looks to decide on a winner in the coming weeks.
Before heading to Chapel Hill, Jenkins will visit Florida State on Thursday. And the day after his trip to NC State, he'll be at Texas Tech.
The 6-foot-6, 281-pound redshirt sophomore, a former three-star prep from New Jersey who is now a three-star talent in the transfer portal, has two years of eligibility remaining. After tallying nine tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble between his 13 appearances for the 2024 Volunteers, he stacks up at No. 120 overall and No. 15 among edge rushers in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings.
Meanwhile, Bill Belichick & Co.'s 10-deep UNC football transfer collection ranks No. 27 in the country, per 247Sports. The haul includes two defensive linemen in former Delaware edge rusher Melkart Abou-Jaoude and ECU tackle CJ Mims, each boasting a three-star transfer rating.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football news.