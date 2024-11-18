Highlights From UNC Football Home Victory Over Demon Deacons
The four-game UNC football losing streak is now a distant memory. Mack Brown's Tar Heels (6-4, 3-3 ACC) extended their winning streak to three games via a 31-24 home win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday night.
In doing so, UNC achieved bowl eligibility for the sixth straight time.
Once again, Omarion Hampton anchored UNC's attack, extending his streak with 100 or more rushing yards to a program-record eight outings. The junior running back from Clayton, N.C., finished with a career-high 244 yards on 35 carries. In the process, he leapfrogged Don McCauley and Kelvin Bryant into the No. 5 spot on the school's all-time rushing list with his 3,327 yards on the ground as a Tar Heel.
On Sunday, the UNC football social media team posted the following highlight package from the Tar Heels' encouraging victory, the program's fourth straight in its series against in-state foe Wake Forest:
UNC football now looks to make it four wins in a row this season when the Tar Heels head north to face the Boston College Eagles (5-5, 2-4 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network).
Their regular season finale takes place one week later when UNC welcomes the rival NC State Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4 ACC) to Kenan Stadium.
