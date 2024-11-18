UNC Basketball Recruiting: Something Brewing in Five-Star Race
Two weeks ago, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward and priority UNC basketball recruiting target Caleb Wilson noted that he was on the verge of cutting his top 12 to five. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star still hasn't done so. But another tease suggests that next step in his recruitment should arrive any day now.
Wilson, a multifaceted post talent sitting No. 5 overall and No. 3 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, posted the following "soon" emoji on Sunday:
As HS Top Recruits opined in response to that post, UNC and fellow blueblood Kentucky look like locks to survive Wilson's next round of cuts, but there's no telling who might join them among his five finalists.
However, some view Wilson's latest tease as a sign that he might go ahead and announce a winner. If that is the case, Kentucky is probably the favorite, as he recently checked out the Wildcats again by attending their 77-72 win over Duke at the Champions Classic in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Tuesday night.
His top 12 are UNC, Kentucky, Southern Cal, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Oregon, UCF, Ohio State, Duke, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech.
Also on Sunday, national recruiting insider Adam Zagoria reported that Caleb Wilson won't ink a scholarship agreement until the late signing period in the spring.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting updates and other Tar Heels news.