Huge Four-Star UNC Football Target Advertises Chat With Bill Belichick
Earlier this week, Parker High School (Ala.) junior defensive lineman and former 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide commit Vodney Cleveland announced six finalists. He included the UNC football program, along with Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Miami, and Texas.
ALSO READ: UNC Lands Pledge From 300-Pound Lineman Zion Smith
And on Tuesday, the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Cleveland posted the following picture from his Zoom call with first-year UNC football leader and former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick. The four-star talent captioned the photo with "Goat Talk":
After tallying 50 tackles and 5.5 sacks for state champion Parker, Cleveland stacks up at No. 89 in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Rankings. He checks in at No. 7 among defensive linemen and No. 6 in Alabama.
Thus far, UNC football enjoys six three-star 2026 pledges: De La Salle (Calif.) athlete Jaden Jefferson, Junipero Serra (Calif.) cornerback Marcellous Ryan, DeMatha Catholic (Md.) offensive lineman Zion Smith, Iona Prep (N.Y.) running back Crew Davis, Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) cornerback Justin Lewis, and Providence Day (N.C.) quarterback Zaid Lott.
The collection currently ranks No. 23 in the country, according to 247Sports.
ALSO READ: UNC Head Coach Enters Fray for Son of Super Bowl Champ
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football recruiting news.