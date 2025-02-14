UNC Football Gains Commitment From 300-Pound Offensive Lineman
The six-deep 2026 UNC football haul stacks up at No. 33 in the country and No. 7 in the ACC, per On3, following this week's addition of DeMatha Catholic High School (Md.) offensive tackle Zion Smith. He chose the UNC Tar Heels over 10 other suitors, including Syracuse, Pitt, and Virginia Tech.
Smith, a three-star in the eyes of Rivals but unrated and unranked elsewhere at this relatively early stage in the cycle, revealed his pledge to first-year Carolina head coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels via the following post on social media:
Earlier this month, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Zion Smith, an all-conference first team selection as a junior, received his offer from the Tar Heels while on a visit in Chapel Hill.
He's the first offensive lineman to join the program's 2026 collection. But the other early UNC football commits include two more on offense in Iona Preparatory School (N.Y.) three-star running back Crew Davis and Providence Day School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Zaid Lott.
Davis announced his decision the day after Smith reported his Tar Heel offer. They currently represent UNC's only February prizes of the 2026 variety.
