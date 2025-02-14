UNC Football: Bill Belichick Enters Fray for Son of Super Bowl Champ
UNC football is in the mix for Hamilton High School (Ariz.) freshman LeGarrette Blount Jr., whose name is particularly familiar to fans of former six-time New England Patriots Super Bowl champ head coach Bill Belichick and one of his two-time Patriots champion running backs, LeGarrette Blount.
ALSO READ: Snoop Dogg Roasts Tar Heel Head Coach About Girlfriend
The offer from Belichick, who is gearing up for his first season at the helm of the UNC Tar Heels and beyond in Chapel Hill, marks LeGarrette Blount Jr.'s second of the Division I variety. Marshall became his first full-fledged suitor back in late January.
He announced UNC's early full-on recruitment via the following post on social media:
A 2028 wide receiver and defensive back, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound Blount is currently one of only five players in the cycle who have reported offers from Belichick and his crew, according to On3.
Others on the early 2028 Tar Heel wishlist are The Pennington School (N.J.) running back Tahmere Brown, St. Joseph Regional High School (N.J.) wide receiver Tahj Gray, IMG Academy (Fla.) wide receiver Eric McFarland, and Southeast Raleigh High School (N.C.) offensive tackle Grayson Williams.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Secure Menacing 2025 Edge Rusher in Canada
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football and basketball recruiting news.